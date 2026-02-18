We could be getting a new Tool album next year.

As per Louder, the band’s drummer Danny Carey revealed the promising news during an interview with Spiral Out Network, revealing that he and his bandmates are “working on a lot of new Tool songs now, hopefully [for release in] 2027, that’s the goal.”

Carey also teased a Tool residency at Las Vegas venue The Sphere, which has previously hosted U2, Phish, and more.

“I think we’re the perfect band for that,” he insisted. “We’ve been talking to those guys.”

Carey said that he’d taken “a tour” of The Sphere, adding “I haven’t actually seen a full-on show, but we took [a tour], you know, just to show it off … I almost got vertigo.”

Tool haven’t released an album since Fear Inoculum in 2019.

In other Tool news, Maynard James Keenan revealed in a recent interview on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast that he regrets some of the lyrics from early in the band’s career, to the extent that he doesn’t relish playing the songs live.

“There’s some old Tool songs that I don’t like playing them because I feel like I failed them,” he noted.

“They’re popular songs, but I was trying to make a joke and it was a dumb joke, and I should’ve just moved on. I feel like the lyrics don’t hold up under scrutiny.”

Keenan specifically discussed “4°” from Tool’s 1993 debut Undertow. “The way I wrote it, I was trying to f***ing make a butt sex joke and it was dumb. The song’s beautiful, what those guys did musically is great and I think maybe the melody’s a good melody but the words are just dumb,” he said.

“I don’t know what the f*** I was thinking.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician discussed how working with co-vocalist Carina Round in his band Puscifer has taught him to make better use of his voice as he ages.