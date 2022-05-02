Rapper Toosii – long-time Tory Lanez admirer – has come out in support of the latter, saying he’s getting ‘black-balled’ by the industry.

In a tweet sent over the weekend, Toosii said: “Tory Lanez making some of the best music that’s coming out he just getting black balled right now.”

For those out of the loop, Lanez has been a subject of controversy for a long time, particularly for assaulting and shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Last month, he was cuffed in court and remanded to custody at the trial hearing for the same.

Toosii and Lanez have been associates for some time now, with the former openly expressing his admiration for Lanez multiple times on social media.

“Tory Lanez music is so crazy,” he tweeted back in 2020.

The rapper also sent speculations of a collaboration between the two soaring when he cryptically tweeted back in 2020: “This shit Tory Lanez just sent me.”

Twitter, of course, is not taking kindly to Toosii’s admiration for Lanez. Shortly after he posted the tweet, numerous fans wasted no time in reminding him exactly why popular opinion of Lanez is not favourable.

“….y’all learn the word black balled & use it for everybody,” said one user.

In 2020, shortly after reports emerged that Stallion had injured herself after cutting her foot on glass at a party, she revealed that said injuries had been sustained after Lanez had shot her multiple times.

“On Sunday morning [July 12th], I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she clarified in an Instagram post at the time.

As she was trying to remove herself from his car, Lanez allegedly got aggressive and fired at Stallion.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” an erstwhile source at Page Six had claimed. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”