Reggae legend Toots Hibbert —best known as leader of pioneering act Toots and the Maytals— has been hospitalised at a private facility in Kingston, Jamaica.

The musician is currently in the intensive care unit, awaiting results for coronavirus. His hospitalisation was confirmed in a statement released by his family.

“While reports of Mr. Hibbert being in an intensive care unit at a private facility in the Corporate Area are true, the family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results on his COVID-19 test,” the statement read.

“He is resting and in good spirits, and is showing signs of improvement by the hour. His family has asked everyone to hold him in their prayers, and would like to thank the Minister of Culture Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance in getting Mr. Hibbert tested, as well as the countless medical professionals who are taking care of Mr. Hibbert around the clock during this time.

The musician’s hospitalisation comes just days after Toots and Maytal released their latest LP Got to Be Tough. The record marks the reggae outfit’s first full-length LP in over 10 years. Co-produced alongside Zak Starkey, the record features contribution from Starkey’s father, Ringo Starr, Ziggy Marley, Sly Dunbar and Cyril Neville.

Check out ’54-46 Was My Number’ by Toots and the Maytals: