total tommy is having a big week, announcing her debut album while also showcasing at BIGSOUND.

The Sydney-based artist’s upcoming album, bruises, is set to drop on November 29th via [PIAS] Recordings.

Today’s new single, “Plus One,” is described as a Garbage-inspired track that, in Total Tommy’s words, is “about sex, that’s all.”

“Plus One” follows her well-received 2024 singles “ADELINE,” “microdose,” and “Losing Out,” which helped establish Total Tommy’s intimate lo-fi indie-grunge sound.

According to the artist, it’s a project that “started when I moved cities, came out, and spent time properly getting to know myself. Parts of my brain got unlocked that I’d never been able to tap into before, and with that I quickly got to learn a lot about who I was. I partied so much with new queer friends, fell in love, made mistakes, and wrote music to make sense of it all.”

The past few years have been transformative for Jess Holt, the Sydney-based artist known as total tommy. Her debut album, bruises, is described as a collection of raw, scuzzy bedroom-rock anthems. Written during a time of personal growth, it showcases Holt’s bold voice as she navigated a breakup, moved cities, came out as queer, and met her now-wife.

“That was a really big time,” she says, looking back on the two years across which she wrote these songs. “I grew so much, I learnt so much about myself; I mostly feel like an adult now.”

