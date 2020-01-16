Tove Lo drops new track ‘Bikini Porn’ with Billie Eilish’s brother FINNEAS

We interviewed Tove Lo at the end of last year to discuss her latest album Sunshine Kitty.

You can read the full interview here. Below is some of the interview:

So, already ‘Glad He’s gone’ has amassed 28 million plays on Spotify alone. Why do you think that so many fans have resonated with this song?

Tove Lo: Oh, I didn’t know that! That just made me really happy! It’s good not to look too often because then you’re like… well, you know. Ah, that’s amazing!

People are going to fall in love and break up with idiots every day, I think it’s just a song that friends keep sending each other when someone’s going through it. In the end, it’s a breakup song, but it’s about friendship really; telling your best friend that they can do better and that this person that hurt them doesn’t deserve them. And I think that sometimes that’s what you need to hear when you’re feeling really down. I feel like it’s my first lift-you-up song.

Another song of yours ‘Really Don’t Like You’ features Australian’s own Kylie Minogue. What was it like to work with her on your album?

It was kind of surreal. It was me really playing the long game. She tweeted to me when I posted a picture of me in 2016 when Lady Wood came out and I was holding my lyric book. I write everything with pen and paper. And so, she tweeted me ‘oh yep, she’s a pen and paper girl’. I was just like *gasp*, she knows who I am!

That was the first sitting and then I wrote back and was like ‘yay Kylie’ and then we played the same charity event in Hong Kong and so I asked if I could meet her. I was like… ‘she knows who I am, so maybe she wants to meet me’, and she did, and we talked, and she was just amazing. So kind and charismatic and everything cool.

She just said ‘it will be so great to do music together sometime’ and I was like ‘ok, I’m going to remember this’ so when I had a song where I was like ‘I can hear her on this’, I sent it to her and I was like ‘hey would you be down to do a thing to this?’ and she loved it and was like ‘yes, I feel this!’ and just gave it all the Kylie essence and just added some musical melodies and her all of her ideas and it was quite magical. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to be in the studio with her but like whatever.

Listen to ‘Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak’ below.