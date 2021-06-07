Toyah and Robert Fripp have added another instalment to my core source of serotonin, their weekly Sunday Lunch cover sessions. This time they’ve taken to covering ZZ Top’s 1983 classic, ‘Sharp Dressed Man.’

It’s simmering and sexy, a signature in the Fripp and Toyah fold. Things get particularly risque when Toyah flashes her big naturals to her prog-rock hubby. I feel like I’m losing brain cells writing this, I’m sure you’re losing brain cells reading it.

This cover saw the pairs enigmatic guitarist Sidney Jake break his silence for the first time, “Do your parents behave like this?” asks the musician.

Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp cover ZZ Top’s ‘Sharp Dressed Man’

Over the course of the UK lockdown, Toyah and Fripp have shared a number of covers of rock classics from the likes of Judas Priest, Nirvana, Metallica, Jimi Hendrix, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and more.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” Toyah told The Guardian of the Sunday Lunch series. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

“The response was so overwhelmingly positive, and now, six months down the line, he can see that it was quite an important thing to do, in that it became a shared experience with an audience that needed to be reminded of the beauty of human laughter.”

Each instalment of the Sunday Lunch series has been more unhinged than the last. Last week, the cover revisited Black Sabbath classic ‘Paranoid’ for the second time. The pair previously cut their teeth on the Sabbath hit on Halloween last year. IN an interview with Heavy Consequence, Sabbath guitarist mused that “I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

