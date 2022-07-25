It’s been a while since Tone Deaf last checked in on Toyah and Robert Fripp’s Sunday Lunch service. Maybe things have calmed down? Absolutely not. Afters weeks, months, and maybe even years – who remembers at this point – of unhinged but endearing rock covers, the pair finally got round to taking on AC/DC this weekend. They went truly classic for the occasion too, performing ‘Back in Black’.

And before you ask: yes, both wore school suits in the style of Angus Young. Although if you dressed as skimpily as Toyah at an actual high school, you’d quickly find yourself in a meeting with the head teacher.

Their performance is as madcap as always. Toyah repeatedly fires rubber bands in the direction of the camera as Robert excitedly strums his guitar with wide eyes. Towards the end, Toyah pours a full cup of ice down the poor King Crimson singer’s shirt. “Oh, that’s really horrid,” he winces. I really hope that moment was unscripted.

The couple recently got serious for one YouTube video, performing an ode to the Ukrainian people currently witnessing their country being invaded by Russia.

In the video titled ‘Ukraine We Hear You’, they performed ‘Cult of Personality’ by Living Colour – judging by that song title, it was probably meant as a jibe at Russian president Vladimir Putin.

There were no outrageous outfits, no suggestive gyrating, just a sincere performance by the pair. A peace and love sign painted yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, hung in the kitchen behind them.

Last month, Toyah and Robert announced plans to take their Sunday Lunch services on the road next year. Full details and venues have yet to be confirmed.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Back in Black’ (AC/DC cover) by Toyah and Robert Fripp: