Toyah Willcox has delivered a solo cover of Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Because The Night.’

Over the past few weeks, Robert Fripp has been out on tour with his band King Crimson. Leaving Toyah solely responsible for carrying the torch for the pair’s Sunday Lunch’ series.

This latest cover is the fourth instalment to the pairs Love Letters series. Following on from Willcox take on Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game,’ Divinyl’s ‘I Touch Myself,’ and Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin’s ‘Je t’aime… moi non plus.’ Now, she’s offered here take on Patti Smith’s classic ‘Because The Night.’ Check it out below.

Watch Toyah Willcox cover Patti Smith’s ‘Because The Night’

Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp launched the Sunday Lunch video series in the thick of the UK lockdown last year. Since its inception, the pair have covered beloved rocks tracks by Nirvana, Metallica, David Bowie, Billy Idol, Judas Priest, Sex Pistols, Alice Cooper, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, and more.

During a recent interview with NME, Toyah revealed that she and Fripp are working on turning their little lockdown project into “a bigger brand.”

“The aim is to make our site more like a TV station,” she said. “We’ve loved making the content and we’re going to take it a lot further. There will be a product line, but also it’s going to start to run like Toyah and Robert TV.

“It’s going to become educational in a very unique way. There’s going to be postings of me learning, Robert teaching, but it’s not going to be what you expect. As for recording Sunday Lunches, we’re going to do a Toyah and Robert Christmas special which will be an hour-long.”