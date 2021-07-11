King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox have shared the latest instalment of their Sunday Lunch series, this time they’ve taken to cover Sex Pistols Never Mind The Bollocks… 1977 classic, ‘Pretty Vacant.’

This cover saw Willcox tap into her punk side of days gone by, donning an impressive mohawk, body paint and a sheer top. “The kitchen trio are back and by all accounts are Pretty Vacant!!!! Don’t miss this one,” Willcox captioned the new video, check it out below.

Check out Toyah and Robert Fripp covering Sex Pistols ‘Pretty Vacant’

Fripp and Wilcox kicked off their Sunday Lunch series in the thick of the UK lockdown. Together, the pair have torn through increasingly wild covers of tracks by Eurythmics, Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more.

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Willcox revealed why they began the series. Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said.

She continued: “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

“The response was so overwhelmingly positive, and now, six months down the line, he can see that it was quite an important thing to do, in that it became a shared experience with an audience that needed to be reminded of the beauty of human laughter.”

