Toyah Wilcox has weighed in on the time-honored rumors about her once trying to beat up New Romantic figurehead Adam Ant.

Toyah recently sat down with NME to discuss her debut appearance on Top Of The Pops way back in 1981. The episode saw Toyah tear through her track ‘It’s A Mystery’, alongside performances from Adam Ant and Australia’s sweetheart Joe Dolce… ahhhhh…. shaddap you face!

“Even though I knew Adam Ant and had done Jubilee with him, I was still star-struck by the whole event,” Toyah recalled of the performance.

When asked whether or not the rumours about her trying to beat Adam Ant up were true, she revealed: “Yes! He formed a band for Jubilee that was needed in a scene called the Maneaters – I was the singer for it, and Adam’s wife, Eve, was the bassist. The problem was, I was too individualistic and I already had the Toyah Band.

“They said they needed to get a singer who was more feminine and melded in. And there was an altercation but Derek Jarman stood between us holding me at arm’s length laughing his head off! I was a terrible scrapper, but I had to be a scrapper in Birmingham. I had a reputation for sticking up for myself so there weren’t too many fights!”

Watch Toyah perform ‘It’s a Mystery’ on Top of the Pops

Elsewhere in the interview, Willcox delved into her lockdown collaborations with her husband Robert Fripp of King Crimson, teasing that the pair are working towards something “bigger.”

“We’re developing Toyah and Robert into a bigger brand. The aim is to make our site more like a TV station,” she said. We’ve loved making the content and we’re going to take it a lot further.

“There will be a product line, but also it’s going to start to run like Toyah and Robert TV. It’s going to become educational in a very unique way.”

