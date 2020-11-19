Trapt’s page has been removed by Facebook for violating community standards by posting a graphic alluding to the far-right group Proud Boys.

Following Trapt over the past year has been… something. Let’s count, shall we? Frontman Chris Taylor Brown has been vocally and bombastically supporting Donald Trump all year, joining him in casting doubt on the election results (eye-roll) to supporting the firing of Anthony Fauci, USA’s leading expert on COVID. Brown also denounced the Black Lives Matter movement and invited the far-right extremist group Proud Boys to Trapt’s concert.

So… yeah.

Well, it appears Facebook has now deleted Trapt’s page for violating community standards, thanks to a graphic posted by Brown that alluded to the Proud Boys. The graphic in question shows the silhouette of a Proud Boy holding Lady Liberty. Superimposed are the words: “Don’t Worry Girl, We Got You.”

While Brown didn’t actually use the term ‘proud boys’, he did add them to the post, saying: “PYOB (Proud of You, Boy).” Evidently, several people reported the post, following which Facebook has deleted Trapt’s profile from the platform.

As is the nature of the far-right supporter with nothing productive to do with his time, Brown took to Twitter to protest against the move and has threatened legal action. Quoting a tweet with the same graphic, he said: “For posting this pic … Facebook has completely deleted the TRAPT FB account.”

“They said don’t use the phrase ‘Proud Boys.’ I specifically told FB trapt fans that I could not say the name. I will be suing Facebook.” he continued.

Yes, go right ahead.

Brown has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump’s MAGA ideology, calling the Proud Boys a “defensive group”. Earlier this year, he ranted against thee Captain America, actor Chris Evans, for calling out Donald Trump’s poor response against the COVID pandemic. And elsewhere on the internet, Trapt also ended up blocking Grenade Jumper?

Oh well.