Travis are coming back to Australia for the first time in 24 years.

Next January, the legendary Scottish rockers will perform on these shores for the first time since their sold-out 2001 tour.

The BRIT Award-winning band are touring to celebrate their classic album, The Man Who, which was well-received in Australia, reaching platinum status and selling over 110,000 copies.

At their upcoming shows in Fremantle, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane, Travis will perform The Man Who in full alongside other fan favourites from their lengthy career.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 25th at 3pm local time. The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, September 23rd at 2pm local time, as does the Mastercard pre-sale. The Live Nation pre-sale begins one day later (Wednesday, September 24th) at 2pm local time.

They may not have performed in Australia in a long time, but Travis have been very busy on the touring front over the years, heading major festivals throughout the world including Glastonbury, T in the Park, Benicassim, Isle of Wight, and Montreux.

Released in 1999, The Man Who initially received a lukewarm response from critics and fans, but Travis’ second studio album eventually became a blockbuster, going on to spend a total of nine weeks atop the UK Albums Chart.

A top 10 hit in Australia, The Man Who featured beloved tracks such as “Driftwood”, “Turn”, and “Why Does It Always Rain on Me?”.

Travis 2026 Australian Tour

Artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 23rd (2pm local time)

Mastercard pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 23rd (2pm local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 24th (2pm local time)

General sale begins Thursday, September 25th (3pm local time)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Thursday, January 8th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, January 10th (All Ages)

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, January 12th (All Ages)

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, January 14th (All Ages)

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, January 16th (All Ages)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD