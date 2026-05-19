The forthcoming Travis Barker documentary finally has a premiere date.

As revealed earlier this year, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear will hit Hulu later this year.

The film will focus on the blink-182’s drummer’s life and career as well as his 2008 plane crash.

“It’s an unfiltered look at my journey after a life-changing experience and also spotlights the amazing people I have in my life who carried me through it. I feel incredibly lucky to be able to document it and be able to share it with all of you,” Barker previously explained at Hulu’s Get Real House event.

“This documentary started over 10 years ago and it’s been a wild, wild ride and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Announced today, Louder Than Fear will have its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 13th, less than one month from today (May 20th).

The premiere screening will be followed by a special conversation with Barker himself. Ticket information is available here.

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Following its Tribeca premiere, the doco will then debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, as well as on Disney+ internationally, on August 13th.

According to Hulu, the doco follows the musician as he “embarks on a raw and redemptive journey, which started after surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life … beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief, and the thin line between survival and surrender.”

Barker and his friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein survived a private plane crash in South Carolina in 2008 that killed four people: Barker’s security guard and assistant and the plane’s two pilots. A year after the crash, Goldstein died of a prescription drug overdose.

Barker had to undergo several surgeries and skin grafts to heal from his extensive burns. He later revealed his own prescription drug use following the crash, as well as a fear of flying that he eventually overcame in 2023.