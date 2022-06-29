Travis Barker has been rushed to hospital today after suffering a mystery medical emergency.

The Blink-182 drummer was taken to a Los Angeles emergency room on Tuesday morning U.S. time. The issue was so serious that he was subsequently taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, as per TMZ.

The shocking incident comes just hours after Barker mysteriously tweeted, “God save me,” with no context or explanation. His teenage daughter Alabama Barker also posted about it on her Instagram Story, writing, “Please send your prayers,” alongside a tear-faced emoji.

As he was taken to hospital on a stretcher, Barker’s new wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen by his side. Last month, the couple finally got married for real in Santa Barbara, California.

That followed the sham wedding they held in Las Vegas following the Grammy Awards, where the pair got fake married by an Elvis Presley impersonator in front of just four other people. As the couple didn’t have the proper licence at the time, the nuptials weren’t legally binding.

After their Santa Barbara wedding, Barker and Kardashian journeyed to Italy for a proper wedding ceremony. The glitzy event took place at Portofino’s Villa Olivetti, and the reception featured a performance by Italian opera icon Andrea Bocelli, as well as various cabaret acts. The newlyweds then shared their first dance to the Etta James classic ‘At Last’.

Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox were among the star-studded attendees, with MGK also reportedly surprisingly performing his song, the Barker-assisted ‘bloody valentine’. Barker’s teenage son Landon gave a speech toasting the happy couple, while DJ Cassidy later provided a set as the party continued into the night.

At the time of writing, there is no clear indication as to what Barker’s mystery illness is. We’ll keep you posted with further updates.