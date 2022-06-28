In the new documentary about his life, Machine Gun Kelly recalled an extremely dramatic phone call involving Megan Fox and a shotgun.

Titled Life In Pink, the in-depth doc was released on Hulu this week, charting the dramatic highs and lows of the singer’s life and career.

While discussing his song ‘Lonely’, which he felt fans loved so much “because of the pain that they relate to,” MGK revealed a “weird interaction” he had after the death of his father.

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark,” he recalled. “Like, Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.

And then there was this, I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed and, like, one of the days I just fucking snapped.”

MGK continued by explaining how he called Fox during this time while “freaking out”. “I was like, ‘You weren’t here for me,’” he said. “I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her.

Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I’m yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel’s in my mouth and I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet—as it comes back up—the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s, like, dead silent. That was kind of where I started realising something’s not right.”

It was after that harrowing incident that Fox spoke openly to her partner about his behaviour. “Megan’s like, ‘There’s two yous’ and it was the same thing with my daughter,” the singer added.

The official trailer for MGK’s doc dropped earlier this month. It featured snippets of interviews with frequent collaborator Travis Barker and his daughter Casie; he also discussed his fraught relationship with his father and journeyed back to his hometown, visiting formative places from his childhood.

Check out the trailer for Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink: