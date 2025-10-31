Travis frontman Fran Healy has nothing but compliments for Oasis, as they prepare to kick off their Australian shows tonight (October 31st).

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Healy took a moment to reflect on his former touring companions, sharing he’s impressed by how Oasis have approached their comeback.

The Scottish band supported Oasis on tour three times, and Healy remains close friends with the Gallagher brothers. With Oasis beginning their Australian tour, part of their worldwide reunion run, this week, he couldn’t be happier for them.

“Liam’s singing better than he has ever sung. I think that’s the big difference,” he said.

“Liam’s almost like being an athlete about it. He’s not smoking, he’s not drinking. He comes in just before the show and leaves right after it. And doesn’t get hammered or whatever. Noel’s having a blast. They’re playing great.”

He added that with 18 to 20 massive songs in their catalogue, Oasis are in a prime position to simply enjoy their performances. “It’s like being on the best holiday ever. And they’ve got their families on the road, and they’re just having a ball.”

Travis are also returning with several shows in January 2026, marking their first time in Australia since their sold-out 2001 tour. Their Aussie run will hit Fremantle, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The tour will celebrate their acclaimed album The Man Who, which went Platinum in Australia with over 110,000 copies sold. It featured beloved tracks such as “Driftwood”, “Turn”, and “Why Does It Always Rain on Me?”.