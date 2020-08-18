After teaming up earlier this year for ‘THE SCOTTS’, Travis Scott confirmed that he and Kid Cudi are working on a full-length album.

Get ready for some more ‘fire’ stuff. After teaming up with Kid Cudi earlier this year for their single ‘THE SCOTTS’, Travis Scott has revealed that the two are now working on a full album. Scott has reportedly also recorded a new song for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet.

Scott confirmed the news during the interview for his September cover profile in GQ Magazine. While playing some of his works in progress for writer Gerrick D. Kennedy, the rapper confirmed that his Fortnite takeover with Kid Cudi wasn’t the end of their musical trysts.

Though he didn’t offer details, Scott and Kid Cudi have apparently recorded multiple tracks already, describing it as ‘fireness’. Scott also played an untitled track for Kennedy, who later called it the ‘craziest thing’ he’d played for the latter so far.

During the interview, Scott also provided a glimpse of the song he’s writing for Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated movie, Tenet. This is his first time writing music for a film, but Nolan described his contributions as ‘crucial’.

“His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle,” Nolan told GQ. “His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.”

“I feel like I’ve learned so much. I think with this next project I’m just embodying all of the knowledge I’ve taken in and trying to make the best form of it,” Scott told GQ.

Scott and Kid Cudi dropped their first collaborative track earlier this year in April. Titled ‘THE SCOTTS’, the song referred to, well, both of their names — Travis Scott, and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi’s real name). The track was a part of Astronomical, a musical experience built into the game Fortnite, where Scott also dropped new music.

Check out ‘THE SCOTTS’ by Travis Scott and Kid Cudi: