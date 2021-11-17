A new lawsuit filed by Astroworld attendees seeking $750 million USD in damages has named Travis Scott, Drake, and others.

As the tragedy around Astroworld unfolds, Travis Scott, Drake, and numerous other Astroworld organisers have been named in a lawsuit brought forth by more than 125 Astroworld attendees and victims. The prosecutors also include the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old attendee who died due to injuries sustained at the show.

Filed by Buzbee Law Firm, the suit also listed Drake – who joined Scott on stage for a performance – and Apple Music, who were streaming the show.

“The victims on that night went to Astroworld for fun. Neither they nor their families were ever warned that they were walking into an extremely dangerous situation.” the suit said.

The suit also accused Scott of not stopping the concert despite being aware of the mayhem and the authorities having announced that the concert was a mass casualty event.

It mentioned in particular the death of Acosta, who suffered cardiac arrest due to being trampled. “As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on — for almost forty minutes.” the suit said.

The suit also mentioned a history of violence at Scott’s previous shows, particularly the case of Kyle Green, who was paralysed after attending one of Scott’s concerts in 2017. In a video related to the incident, Scott was heard encouraging fans to jump from a third-floor balcony, claiming that they would be caught by other fans. Green maintains that he did not jump, but was pushed.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The suit criticised Scott’s offer to pay for the funerals of the victims and refund the ticket amounts, saying that his offer was a “transparent and grotesque effort of the Defendants to limit their liability, after the fact, to the families of those killed or injured.”

This is not the first lawsuit that has been brought against Scott and the organisers of Astroworld. Last week, Manuel Souza filed a petition in Harris County District Court – the suit stated that the concert was a “a predictable and preventable tragedy,” and “a motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety.”