US rapper Travis Scott has been on everyone’s lips for his raucous gigs in Melbourne – and its now been revealed he ended up in the most unlikely of places for his after party.

Scott was paid big bucks to head a fair way out from Marvel Stadium – 38km out of the CBD and into Melbourne’s southeastern suburbs – to nighclub District 14 in Narre Warren for his official after party.

‘Narre’ is more well-known for being the heartland for Kath and Kim, Westfield Fountain Gate and Melbourne’s first drive-through Krispy Kreme store. But its fair to say this is one of the most unexpected and biggest coups the area has had for quite some time.

Owner of District 14, Dominic, spoke to Fox Fm’s Fifi, Fev and Nick on Friday morning, and revealed he needed “a lot of money, a lot of time, and a lot of persuasion” to get the rapper to come to his club.

Dominic said he got “mates rates” for Scott’s appearance – estimated to be usually six figures, and needed to organise a seriously swish rider for him as well: 15 bottles of 1942 Tequila and 60 bottles of Azul.

“We put Narre Warren on the map, but I’m not gonna tell you how much cash,” he told the radio station.

“He was on stage for 40 minutes, and I can say it was less than a couple of hundred thousand… we got mates rates.”

Fan and former nightclub owner Danny Rants posted a mini-review and some footage from Scott’s appearance on his TikTok page.

According to Danny, there were many black cars out the front as a security measure, and mobile phones being used non-stop through the crowd as punters tried to get a glimpse of the rapper.

Scott’s Circus Maximus tour has one more local stop – at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday night, before he heads to New Zealand for two shows at Auckland’s Eden Park next week.