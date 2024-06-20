Travis Scott faced legal issues early Thursday morning as he was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami.

As per Rolling Stone, the incident occurred on a charter boat in Miami Harbour, where authorities reported that Scott was causing a disturbance.

According to Miami Beach Police, he was asked to leave the vessel multiple times but refused, leading to his arrest. The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4:35am on the aforementioned charges.

His bail was set at a combined $650, and he was released shortly after posting bail, as indicated by a later tweet which simply read “Lol.”

Scott’s arrest comes shortly after the settlement of the last outstanding wrongful death lawsuit from the Astroworld festival tragedy, an event where a crowd crush resulted in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to hundreds. Scott was not criminally charged in relation to the incident at his festival in Houston in 2021.

The Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed the charges but did not provide further details about the arrest. Representatives for Scott have also not responded to requests for comment. Sources familiar with the situation described the arrest as a minor incident, akin to receiving a ticket, with no injuries involved.

Scott is not the only big name to face legal issues recently.

Sean Kingston was arrested in South Florida on multiple charges of fraud and grand theft earlier this month, involving sums totalling over $1 million.

As per Rolling Stone, the singer, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, was extradited from California and was held on a $100,000 bond

The charges against Kingston included one count of organised scheme to defraud over $50,000, four counts of impersonation without consent to defraud, one count of grand theft greater than $20,000, and two counts of grand theft greater than $100,000. Additionally, he faced a charge related to violating probation from a previous trafficking stolen property case, and was ordered to surrender his passport.