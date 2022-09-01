Starring massive names in the music industry, October will see Bendigo play host to Treaty Day Out – an entirely First Nations line-up.



While most festivals have a handful of First Nations acts on the bill, Bendigo’s Treaty Day Out is set to have an all-First Nations line-up, featuring some of the biggest names in the business.

Happening on Saturday, October 1st at the Bendigo Showgrounds, the festival will not only have insanely good music via Briggs, Dan Sultan, No Fixed Address, Scott Darlow, and so many more, but will mark a celebration of the First Nations people through their reign as the oldest surviving culture worldwide and as a celebration for the journey towards Treaty to ensure that the Traditional Owners “always have the freedom and power to make the decisions that affect our communities, our culture, and our Country.”

With food trucks galore, First Nations goods for sale, a smoking ceremony, and both cultural and traditional activities for First Nations people and allies alike, Treaty Day Out is set to be a must-attend event.

Put together by the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, or better known as ‘The Assembly’, Treaty Day Out is set to be a place where First Nations and allies alike can come together to celebrate culture, music, and tradition with any Traditional Owner of Country in Victoria eligible for free tickets, while allies can purchase tickets to support and attend.

So, how can punters get in on the action? For those who are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, you can enrol in The Assembly to not only receive free tickets to Treaty Day Out, but to also be able to participate in Assembly elections. As for allies, tickets are available through the Treaty Day Out website.

Proud Kokatha, and Head of Engagement and Communications at First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria notes that the festival “is a way for us to share our culture and to invite all Victorians on the Treaty journey with us.”

“The work we’re doing is monumental, but this is an opportunity to come together, reflect on how far we’ve come and to have fun with mob. Our culture, our music, is deadly and we want to share that and to celebrate it all.”

Treaty Day Out 2022

Dan Sultan

Briggs

No Fixed Address

Marlon x Rulla

Kee’Ahn

Scott Darlow

Nooky

Bumpy

Madi Colville-Walker

MC Kevin Kropinyeri

Saturday, October 1st

Bendigo Showgrounds, Bendigo, Dja Dja Wurrung, VIC

Tickets: Treaty Day Out