Trey Songz has just been cleared of sexual assault charges in his Las Vegas case but still has rape allegations against him that are unsettled.

A rep for the Las Vegas Metro. PD reportedly told TMZ, “The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

Trey’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld had a statement on the verdict of the case as well, “We are pleased that Trey Songz’ has been cleared of wrongdoing and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation has officially been closed.”

The two attorney’s statement continued, “We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence. We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.”

As reported by TMZ, a report was filed by The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on November 28th, 2021. The report states that the incident allegedly happened at The Cosmopolitan, although it remains unclear when it took place. Songz is said to be cooperating with the police on their investigation but no arrests have yet been made.

A source for The Cosmopolitan revealed that Songz and some friends brought a few women back to the hotel after celebrating his 37th birthday at a Las Vegas nightclub on Saturday night. It’s said that the alleged assault happened sometime afterward.

The Petersburg Virginia artist also has a $20 million lawsuit against him from a woman who claims he raped her in 2016.

Other incidents from Trey Songz involve a woman who claimed that Songz sexually assaulted her in a Miami nightclub in 2018. She went on to file a lawsuit against him, seeking damages of $10 million.

He was sued for battery for a 2019 incident where he allegedly punched a bartender who told Songz he had violated the bar’s policy by standing on the bar.

However, many of these cases are still ongoing and could result in Trey’s name being cleared.