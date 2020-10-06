Trey Songz has confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus via social media today, with the 35-year-old musician taking to social media to issue a warning to fans to not be like US President Donald Trump.

Speaking on his social media platforms, Trey informed fans of his positive diagnosis, while noting the statistics when it comes to black men and COVID.

“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trey shared. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course, I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it, unfortunately, came back positive.”

“Seven point five million Americans have contracted COVID[-19]. One out of 1000 Black people have died from it,” he went on. “I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my home until I see a negative sign.”

Trey then explained to his fans that his grandfather died with what the artist believed to be coronavirus. “My grandfather passed away early this year and while it wasn’t said that it was COVID[-19], I do believe it was. So, I’ve always taken it serious.”

He closed his video: “If you come in contact with COVID[-19], please do the same… Don’t be like the president.”

It comes amid backlash following US President Donald Trump’s release from hospital following the news that he also has COVID, with the daughter of his former advisor KellyAnne Conway’s 15-year-old daughter Claudia alleging via TikTok that the Prez was actually “doing badly”.

In response to Trump’s tweet earlier today that he was “feeling really good” and leaving the hospital, Claudia commented on TikTok, “guys lmao he’s not doing ‘better.’”

Claudia left another comment that said, “he is so ridiculous. Apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilise him.”

And the drama of 2020 continues.

