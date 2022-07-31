Australia is in mourning following the passing of First Nations artist Archie Roach, aged 66.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung), Bundjalung Senior Elder, songman and storyteller Archie Roach,” the singer and songwriter’s family said in a statement last night.

“Archie passed, surrounded by his family and loved ones, at Warrnambool Base Hospital after a long illness. We thank all the staff who have cared for Archie over the past month.”

Tributes have been flowing from all walks of life; a testament to the legacy left by the artist who drew global attention to the plight of Australia’s Stolen Generations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was one of the first to pay tribute to Roach on social media.

“Tonight we mourn the passing of Archie Roach,” he wrote. “Our country has lost a brilliant talent, a powerful and prolific national truth teller.”

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews also paid tribute to the 2020 Victorian Australian of the Year.

“Few people have put the pain, the suffering, the hope and the pride of Aboriginal people into words like Archie Roach,” he wrote.

“His music is remarkable because it tells a remarkable story. His own story.”

