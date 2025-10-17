The music industry is paying tribute to KISS guitarist Ace Frehley today, after the “Spaceman” died following a brain bleed sustained in a fall several weeks ago.

Frehley’s former bandmates, including KISS founding members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss, are amongst many paying homage to the late musician and his lasting legacy.

Simmons and Stanley shared a joint statement with The Hollywood Reporter, which read: “I am devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy. My thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

Simmons later posted a tribute to social media. “Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on,” he wrote. “No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!”

Criss shared a short yet poignant tribute, posting, “I’m shocked!!! My friend… I love you!”

“Ace Frehley was the embodiment of rock ’n’ roll attitude — unapologetic, loud, and irresistibly catchy. His riffs had swagger, his tone had bite, and his presence lit up stages like a supernova,” wrote Spinal Tap and David Lee Roth Band’s Steve Vai. “The Spaceman has left the stage, but his orbit will shine forever.”

Another member of David Lee Roth’s band, former Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and Motley Crue guitarist John 5, reflected on his longstanding friendship with Frehley. “I am so shocked & saddened that this happened to my hero & my friend,” he shared. “I’ve known Ace since 1988 & we’ve been very close ever since then. Ace Frehley changed the world. He influenced millions of people & changed my life. I will miss you my friend.”

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready reflected on how Frehley forever changed his life and inspired him to pick up a guitar in a post shared to both his personal and band pages. “I heard about Ace Frehley‘s passing from Rick Friel who I played with in a band called Shadow. Rick was also the first guy on the bus in 1977 with a KISS lunchbox to tell me about Ace…just changed my life,” he wrote. “I got a guitar in 1978 to join Rick‘s band Warrior which turned into Shadow. We covered ‘C’mon and Love Me’. All my friends have spent untold hours talking about KISS and buying KISS stuff. Ace was a hero of mine and also I would consider a friend. I studied his solos endlessly over the years… Just listen to ‘Alive’, I used his solo from ‘She’ as a template. Ace jammed on ‘Black Diamond’ with Pearl Jam at Madison Square Garden…a dream come true for me. I would not have picked up a guitar without Ace and KISS’s influence. RIP it out Ace, you changed my life. Thank you. – Mike”

Ace Frehley, Eddie, Me in awe…

Poison frontman Bret Michaels thanked Frehley for “years of great music” and for his lead guitar on another KISS classic.

“Ace, my brother, I surely cannot thank you enough for the years of great music, the many festivals we’ve done together and your lead guitar on ‘Nothing But A Good Time’,” he shared. “All my love and respect, from my family and myself – may you rest in peace!!!”

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello thanked Frehley for a lifetime of great memories and for inspiring generations to love rock’n’roll. “My first guitar hero, Ace Frehley, has passed away,” he wrote. “The legendary Space Ace Frehley inspired generations to love rock n roll and love rock n roll guitar playing. His timeless riffs and solos, the billowing smoke coming from his Les Paul, the rockets shooting from his headstock, his cool spacey onstage wobble and his unforgettable crazy laugh will be missed but will never be forgotten. Thank you, Ace for a lifetime of great music and memories.”

Tributes from other artists, including Witchgrinder, KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick (who performed with the band from 1984 – 1996), Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Motley Crue’s John Corabi and Rush, can be found below.

R.I.P ACE FREHLEY

Rest Easy Spaceman The Legend and the music will live on forever…

