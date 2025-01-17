Do not adjust your set this weekend. Everything is fine.

Triple J and Double J will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the youth broadcaster this weekend in style with a very unique throwback.

On Sunday, January 19th, the stations will air a 12-hour rebroadcast of the first day of what was then 2JJ, Double Jay Rock.

Watch Double J’s first ever moments on air below.

“In 1975, a new radio station called 2JJ launched in Sydney, bringing music, culture, news and comedy to young Australians like never before,” a statement issued by ABC on Friday reads.

“Beaming out across the city was the commercially banned Skyhooks song “You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good In Bed”, with Holger Brockmann behind the mic as the first presenter on 2JJ. The station’s bold spirit and innovative approach would redefine the rules of Australian radio, and in 1989, triple j would go on to become the national network we know today.”

The action will kick off on Double J from 11am-11pm, with a special simulcast on triple j from 11am-2pm.

The celebrations come just a week before the annual Hottest 100 countdown takes place, which is shaping up to be a tight race.

The latest stats released by triple j this week show that two songs in the top five are currently tied, while the current #7 placed song has received more votes each day than the current tracks sitting at #6 & #5. Less than ten votes currently separate the #10 and #11 positions.

Voting closes on Monday, January 20th, at 5pm AEDT. Double J’s traditional pre-party warm-up will take place on Friday, January 24th, from 12pm local time reliving the 2004 edition.

On Saturday, January 25th, the main event will begin at 12pm AEDT. On Monday, January 27th, at 10am local time, you can hear the songs that missed the final cut as the Hottest 200 (200-101) of 2024 is revealed.