16-year-old hip-hop artist DRIZZZ has won triple j’s 2025 Unearthed High competition.

DRIZZZ’s track “Who’s Dat!” garnered the team’s attention from the first listen. Featuring fierce bars, heavy energy, and a flow that “cuts through like nothing else,” it was unmissable. The drill track was backed by two other singles and a run of live shows.

On Wednesday morning, triple j Breakfast hosts Concetta and Luka surprised him with the news at his school in South-West Sydney.

“It’s impossible to ignore an Unearthed High entry that crashes through the noise with as much confidence, charisma, and energy as sixteen year-old DRIZZZ. ‘Who’s Dat’ is a statement track, one so impressive we had to double-check his age,” said Claire Mooney, triple j Unearthed Music Director.

“Razor-sharp bars, flow and presence that hits instantly boosted with the slickest UK Hip Hop production, DRIZZZ is already sounding ready for the big leagues. One of the most exciting voices we’ve heard all year and we’re so proud to crown DRIZZZ as our new Unearthed High champion!”

As part of his prize, DRIZZZ will wok with hip-hop master-producer Nerve for a songwriting session. He will also receive mentorship and support from industry experts and the team at triple j.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Gomeroi singer-songwriter Kyla Belle has taken the crown in the Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative.

Running within the Unearthed High competition for the last decade, the Indigenous Initiative provides a platform to bring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent to the forefront.

Her track “Myself”, an alt-country ode to teenage identity, demonstrated an ability to craft intricate stories into meaningful and memorable melodies.

She will team up with Konstantin Kersting, an acclaimed Australian producer and engineer, to mix her new single. Like DRIZZZ, she will also receive mentorship, from triple j’s Nooky.

This year’s competition had over 1,300 entries from students across the country, marking one of the biggest waves of young talent triple j has seen. Other finalists included Frank & Louis, heyzuko!, RIAH, and Theeth.