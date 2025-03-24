triple j’s One Night Stand is back in 2025, and the lineup is here.

The beloved all-ages festival is turning a regional town into Australia’s live music capital for one massive night on Saturday, May 24th.

Leading the charge is indie-rock outfit Spacey Jane, whose headline set – arriving fresh off the back of their anticipated third album – is bound to be one for the books.

Lighting up the night and turning up the dancefloor heat is electronic and production powerhouse LUUDE.

Chart- topping singer-songwriter Ruby Fields and ARIA-Award-winning hip-hop supergroup 3% are also locked in for this year’s edition, alongside pop trio Blusher, psych music project Velvet Trip, and a local triple j Unearthed Competition Winner.

The festival location is still under wraps, but triple j will be dropping clues across socials and the radio. Tune into triple j Drive with Abby & Tyrone from 3:30 pm AEDT, Thursday, March 27th, to be the first in the know.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 27th, at 5pm AEDT for just $15 + BF, with all proceeds going to charity.

Love Ruby Fields? Get the latest Ruby Fields news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by triple j (@triple_j)

Since 2004, triple j’s One Night Stand has been a staple for regional Australia, bringing top-tier live music to towns that rarely get the festival treatment. From Dubbo to Port Pirie, the event has championed Aussie artists.

Last year’s return to Warrnambool marked the festival’s first edition in five years, and it was nothing short of a triumphant comeback. 15,000 tickets were snapped up in less than 24 hours, with the event raising $150,000 for Support Act. The lineup featured G Flip, Ruel, What So Not, Sycco, and special guests Cub Sport and Missy Higgins, delivering unforgettable performances that cemented One Night Stand as one of the country’s most beloved touring events.

Stay updated on all things One Night Stand through triple j on the radio, online or the triple j app , and connect with us on Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

triple j’s One Night Stand 2025

Location TBA

Saturday, May 24th

Spacey Jane

LUUDE

Ruby Fields – 3%

Blusher – Velvet Trip

triple j Unearthed Competition Winner