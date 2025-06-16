Triple J’s next big countdown is all about homegrown music.

The national youth broadcaster announced on-air Tuesday morning, June 17th the launch of its Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, part of the network’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Voting has now opened for the competition, which begins its countdown on Saturday, July 26 from 10am AEST across the entire triple j network, airing on triple j, and simulcast on Double J, triple j Unearthed, and triple j Hottest.

This special edition mid-year poll is “dedicated to the homegrown artists and tracks that have resonated across generations, and helped define our nation’s sound,” reads a statement from the ABC-operated broadcaster.

The Hottest 100 of Australian Songs should provide some welcome respite for a music community that’s struggling to be seen and heard above the marketing muscle that fuels topline acts from the US and UK, and buzz of the 100 million songs that stack the digital libraries of Spotify and its competing DSPs, a figure that’s growing by 100,000 tracks each day.

Triple j’s Hottest 100 began in 1989 and is often described by the ABC as the world’s largest music democracy.

The most recent edition, won by Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”, was a record-setter, raking in nearly 2.5 million votes.

Over time, Triple j has rejigged the countdown to test its listeners’ love for the hottest 100 songs of all time, Australian albums (2011), songs of the decade and more.

Triple J and Double J celebrate its half-century milestone in January with a 12-hour rebroadcast of the first day of what was then 2JJ, Double Jay Rock.

Beaming out first was the commercially banned Skyhooks song “You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good In Bed”, with Holger Brockmann behind the mic as the first presenter on 2JJ.

The voting process on the Hottest 100 of Australian Songs closes 5pm AEST on July 17.

Visit the triple j website to browse the shortlist, or import your own favourite cuts. Cast your votes here.