If you’ve been anywhere around Australian music this past week, you’ll have heard that triple j is uniting two of their iconic themes for the first time.

Triple j’s Hottest 100 Like A Version will celebrate 20 years of Like A Version, which has seen over 800 performances from 650 artists.

There’s a lot to choose from for the upcoming Hottest 100 countdown, in other words, from Childish Gambino to Flume, Haim to Arctic Monkeys.

Voting for Hottest 100 Like A Version officially opened today, and will stay open until Monday, July 10th. If you have a strong opinion on which Like A Version is the best, you can vote for your favourite now via triple j’s Hottest 100 website or via the triple j app.

Voters will also have the chance to win triple j’s Golden Ticket prize, a double pass to every triple j-supported festival and tour for a year.

After voting closes, the countdown will be held on triple j and Double J on Saturday, July 15th at 12pm AEST.

In anticipation of the Hottest 100 countdown, several stars have shared their favourite Like A Version performances.

Flume chose Confidence Man’s cover of DJ Sammy’s “Heaven”. “Seeing the theatre they add to it, that’s really entertaining. They really went in!” the producer said of the 2022 cover. G Flip’s favourite Like A Version was Gang of Youths’ 2017 rendition of The Middle East’s “Blood”. “I thought the band arrangement was incredible and I loved seeing Dave Le’aupepe on the white Falcon being an absolute rockstar. It was really emotional and a bloody ripper,” they said. Tones and I‘s favourite was also a recent entry – Sly Withers 2021 cover of Coldplay’s “The Scientist”, with the “Dance Monkey” singer revealing that the Coldplay classic is “a special song to me.” For Ruel, he can’t look past 6LACK’s cover of Erykah Badu’s “On & On”. “I remember listening to 6LACK’s ‘On & On’ in the car on the way to school and immediately realising this was gonna be a Like A Version classic. The song choice is just immaculate and matched his voice so well,” he said.

Amy Shark chose Bugs’ 2020 cover of “Charlie” by Mallrat, explaining that she loves “when punk bands do pop.”

Gang of Youths, meanwhile, were impressed most by a cover of their own song, “Magnolia”, by Odette, insisting that the cover was much better than their original version.