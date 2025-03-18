triple j’s One Night Stand is back in 2025, and it’s coming up fast.

This May, the beloved all-ages festival will once again transform a regional town into a temporary live music capital, bringing some of Australia’s biggest acts to the stage for one massive night.

The lineup is set to be revealed on Tuesday, March 25th, with the mystery location dropping two days later on Thursday, March 27th. While the destination remains under wraps, one thing is certain—this year’s One Night Stand is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet.

Last year’s return to Warrnambool marked the festival’s first edition in five years, and it was nothing short of a triumphant comeback. 15,000 tickets were snapped up in less than 24 hours, with the event raising $150,000 for Support Act. The lineup featured G Flip, Ruel, What So Not, Sycco, and special guests Cub Sport and Missy Higgins, delivering unforgettable performances that cemented One Night Stand as one of the country’s most beloved touring events.

This year’s edition promises to match, if not top, 2024’s success, bringing yet another massive bill of homegrown talent to an unsuspecting regional town. With the festival known for showcasing both established and up-and-coming Aussie artists, fans can expect an eclectic mix of indie, rock, electronic, and hip-hop acts to light up the stage.

With past events bringing artists like Flume, Hilltop Hoods, Ocean Alley, Tash Sultana, and Peking Duk to regional Australia, the 2025 lineup is sure to be packed with festival heavyweights and rising stars.

The countdown is on for March 25th, when the lineup will finally be revealed. As for the lucky town hosting the event? All will be revealed on March 27th.

