Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has spoken about his collaboration with guitarist Sophie Lloyd following the unfounded accusations against her that she had an affair with MGK.

Lloyd is a guitarist in MGK’s band and hit the headlines in recent weeks after his fiance Megan Fox was spotted out without her engagement ring, deleted photos of him, and hinted at an affair.

Fox shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram and cryptically captioned them with lyrics from Beyonce’s ‘Pray You Catch Me’, reading: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath.”

The actor also deleted photos of MGK, real name Colson Baker, off her Instagram, and the couple was spotted attending couples therapy together.

The internet collectively jumped to conclusions, and pinned Lloyd – who’s actually engaged – as the other woman, a sentiment that she has since strongly refuted. Today, Megan Fox also released a statement saying there was “no third-party interference”.

However, it appears as though the scandal came at the perfect time for Trivium’s Matt Heafy, publicity-wise, as he is gearing up to release his new collab ‘Fall of Man’ with her.

“Sophie Lloyd is an immensely talented force of a musician and songwriter. I recall first seeing Sophie’s guitar playing online and being truly blown away – so having been a fan of Sophie’s for several years, I was honored when asked to guest on an upcoming track,” he said on social media alongside a short clip of her new track Fall of Man.

He continued, “When I learned too that Trivium had been a longtime favorite band of Sophie’s – I was humbled and appreciative. With Sophie now fronting both the solo project and being the lead guitarist for MGK – there’s no question Sophie Lloyd is taking over. I can’t wait for the world to hear this single.”

