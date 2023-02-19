The demise of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship may have been overblown.

The Hollywood actress returned to social media on Sunday in an attempt to set the record straight following a week of rumours that MGK had been unfaithful to her.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox wrote in a statement via her Notes app shared to Instagram.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now,” she added.

At the time of writing, all other Instagram posts on the Transformers star’s feed have been archived. There are also currently no people in her followers list, after she notably followed the likes of Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and even MGK’s bitter rival Eminem last week.

The internet blew up with rumours that MGK and Fox were no more early last week thanks to Fox’s social media escapades.

Fox posted a video on Instagram of a letter being consumed by flames. It was accompanied by lyrics from Beyoncé’s soulful ballad “Pray You Catch Me”, a track from Lemonade, and the cryptic post seemed to speak volumes about the state of her relationship with the pop-punk star. She also appeared to wipe her Instagram completely clean of all photos featuring her partner.

