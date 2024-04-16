Australian punk rockers Trophy Eyes are set to embark on a landmark tour across Australia, performing at the largest venues of their career to date.

The upcoming tour includes stops at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Sydney’s UNSW Roundhouse, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, and The Forum in Melbourne this August (see full dates below). Trophy Eyes will be supported by UK rock band Boston Manor and Adelaide punk duo TOWNS.

Tickets for the tour will be available via the Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, April 18th at 11am AEST. The general sale will commence on Friday, April 19th at 9am AEST. Fans can find more tour details on the band’s official website.

The upcoming tour follows a busy period for Trophy Eyes, who have been touring extensively in Europe and are scheduled to perform in the US before returning to their home country. These performances mark the band’s only headline shows in Australia this year.

The upcoming tour comes after the release of the band’s latest album, Suicide and Sunshine, which debuted in 2023. Frontman John Floreani described the album as capturing “the tragedy and the beauty of life,” linking it thematically to their 2016 album Chemical Miracle.

Suicide and Sunshine reached the top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and received positive reviews from critics.

“Trophy Eyes pull themselves back from the brink with perfect, deeply affecting fourth album,” hailed Kerrang! in a glowing five-star review. “This record would have been a beautiful parting gift from Trophy Eyes – but even though they’re remaining together, Suicide And Sunshine remains a gift nonetheless.”

Trophy Eyes 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via trophyeyesmusic.com

Friday, August 23rd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 24th

UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Friday, August 30th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, August 31st

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC