Tropical F*ck Storm are back, and they’ve kicked down the door with a new album, a new single, and a fresh dose of existential terror.

Fairyland Codex, their fourth studio album, lands June 20th via Fire Records, and it’s already shaping up to be a beautifully deranged hellscape.

To mark the announcement, TFS have dropped “Bloodsport,” a Talking Heads-gone-feral track packed with skittish grooves, apocalyptic sermonising, and the kind of hallucinogenic wordplay that could only come from Gareth Liddiard’s brain.

Recorded at their Dodgy Brothers studio in Nagambie with co-producer Michael Beach, Fairyland Codex is a twisted, poetic fever dream, set against the backdrop of an impending societal collapse. The album’s songs unravel the madness with the band’s signature blend of snarling guitars, pulsing rhythms, and erratic narratives that sit somewhere between satire and existential dread.

Since their formation in 2016, Tropical F*ck Storm have built a reputation for their feral live shows and critically acclaimed albums, including A Laughing Death in Meatspace (2018), Braindrops (2019), and Deep States (2021).

Speaking about the album’s themes, Liddiard turned to literary inspiration, referencing one of the most harrowing voices of 20th-century poetry.

“There’s an Anna Akhmatova poem where she talks about how much life sucks and how the world is just a sh*thole full of arseholes then she says something like, ‘why then do we not despair?’” Liddiard says, “Charles Darwin could give her the short answer, but music has the 12-inch metaphysical party mix solution.”

With Fairyland Codex on the horizon, Tropical F*ck Storm are set to deliver another unfiltered transmission from the brink of sanity. If “Bloodsport” is any indication, this album is going to be a riotous, unsettling, and brutally honest reflection of the world as it stands.

Pre-order Fairyland Codex at tropicalfuckstormrecords.com.