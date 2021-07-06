Australian scuzz-rock maestro’s Tropical Fuck Storm are set to head around Australian in celebration of their forthcoming third record, Deep States.

The band unveiled plans for album number three last week. Deep States will arrive on August 20th via TFS records. The band have given us a taste of what’s to come with the album’s scorching first single ‘G.A.F.F.’

“Give A Fuck Fatigue is an ode to the occasional dispassion brought about by the mandatory concern for every perceived injustice that happens, has happened and might yet happen that is being foisted upon the masses by super-yacht dwelling tech barons who monetise our indignation,” says frontman Garreth Liddiard of the track. Listen to it below.

The ‘Deep State’ tour will kick off at Carriageworks on Saturday, August 21st as part of Sydney’s Vivid Live, it’ll then travel to Forum in Melbourne on Sunday, August 22nd, The Gov in Adelaide on Thursday, September 2nd, Charles Hotel in Perth on Friday, September 3rd, Freo Social in Fremantle on Saturday, September 4th, The Eastern Ballarat on Thursday, September 9th, Barwon Heads Hotel on Friday, September 10th, Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on Sunday, September 12th and finally Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Sunday, September 26th.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, July 2nd at 9 am. Find all the relevant information below.

Check out ‘G.A.F.F.’ by Tropical Fuck Storm

Tropical Fuck Storm

Deep State 2021 Australian tour

Tickets on sale 9am AEST Friday July 2nd, 2021.

Saturday, August 21

Carriageworks, Sydney

Sunday, August 22nd

The Forum, Melbourne

Thursday, September 2nd

The Gov, Adelaide

Friday, September 3rd

Charles Hotel, Perth

Saturday, September 4th

Freo Social, Fremantle

Thursday, September 99th

The Eastern Ballarat, VIC

Friday, September 10th

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads

Sunday, September 12th

Theatre Royal Castlemaine

Sunday, September 26th

Princess Theatre Brisbane