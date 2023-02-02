Tropical Fuck Storm have released a lengthy cover of a classic Jimi Hendrix song.

Clocking in at 17 minutes, the Melbourne band’s cover of Hendrix’s wordy ‘1983…(A Merman I Shall Turn To Be)’ is the lead single of their new EP, Submersive Behaviour, which released this week.

As per lead singer Gareth Liddiard, the cover is “an attempt to right the recent wrongs perpetrated against Hendrix’s classic ‘Angel’ by some idiot from One Direction doing a karaoke-style ‘tribute’ for Jimi’s 80th birthday.”

Liddiard is referring to Zayn Malik’s take on Hendrix’s song last year, when the guitar legend’s estate reportedly invited the former One Direction star to “create a new version of the classic song” to mark Hendrix’s 80th birthday. It’s unclear why they chose Zayn Malik for such a task.

Tropical Fuck Storm’s Odyssean cover is a psychedelic ride, filled with furious singing, bruising drumming, ominous noises, and alien sounds. It’s the furthest thing from background music: endlessly intriguing and rhythmically curious to the hilt. At one point seagulls can be heard, almost recalling the acid house of The KLF.

After the release of their new EP, Tropical Fuck Storm are going to be typically busy on the festival circuit. They’re part of the Daydream lineup, a cool new indie music festival coming to Melbourne, Sydney, and Melbourne at the end of April. Also on the lineup are shoegaze legends Slowdive, indie rock favourites Modest Mouse, and local psych-rock outfit Majak Door.

Tropical Fuck Storm’s Submersive Behaviour is out now.