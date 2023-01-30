There’s a curious new festival coming to Australia this year, and it’s one firmly aimed at indie music fans.

The inaugural Daydream will be held at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, and Brisbane’s Riverstage at the end of April (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 3rd at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Thursday, February 2nd at 9am local time (sign up here).

And the fact that the festival takes place across just one stage means there are no pesky set clashes to get in the way of the music.

Heading Daydream is U.S. indie rock icons Modest Mouse, who will be making their way to Australia for the first time since 2016. Expect to hear beloved hits like ‘Float On’ and ‘Dashboard’, as well as their acclaimed album The Lonesome Crowded West, which celebrated its landmark 25th anniversary last year.

They’re joined by shoegaze legends Slowdive, one of the defining bands of the ’90s. With a beautifully blissful sound, the U.K. band released a self-titled album in 2017, their first album in 22 years, and it was like they had never been away. “The shoegaze legends return with their first album in 22 years, a precise and altogether gorgeous showcase of their peerless ability at production, mood, and songcraft,” Pitchfork wrote about the album at the time.

Also making the journey from overseas is Cloud Nothings and Beach Fossils, while Tropical F*ck Storm and Majak Door will represent Australia on the bill.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Daydream 2023

Early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, February 2nd (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Friday, February 3rd (9am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Saturday, April 22nd

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, April 29th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, April 30th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD