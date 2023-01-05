Tropical Fuck Storm have shared that their bassist Fiona Kitschin has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The band said in a statement that they would cancel their shows outside of Australia for 2023 so that Kitschin can concentrate on getting the treatment she needs. “We’ve hit a bump in the road here at TFS HQ as Fiona has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She’s in good spirits considering but it means she’s going to need a lot of treatment. And that means we’re going to have to cancel all the TFS shows we’d planned outside of Australia for 2023 so we can get her all fixed up, shiny and new,” they wrote in the statement. It continued, “Sorry to everyone who bought tix to the upcoming US West Coast shows. You can get refunds at the place you purchased them. We’ll have to play everything else by ear but we’ll try to keep you all informed.”

In March of this year, Tropical Fu*k Storm and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, teamed up to release a joint EP called Satanic Slumber Party.

The three-track EP is taken from the limited-edition 12″ ‘Hat Jam’, a double A-side featuring King Gizzard’s single ‘The Dripping Tap’ and Tropical Fu*k Storm and King Gizzard’s aforementioned Satanic Slumber Party.

“King Gizz were up at our house a while ago, recording their album Fishing for Fishies with Gaz (Liddiard),” Kitschin explained at the time. “Then after a long day recording and a few too many drinks, the Gizz guys and us all wore hats and recorded a very long jam, which we called ‘Hat Jam’.

Gizz took ideas from the jam and made up a new song called the ‘Dripping Tap’ and Tropical Fuck Storm took the ‘Hat Jam’ recording and turned it into Satanic Slumber Party. It’s four guitars, three drummers, two synths, bass, harmonica, electronic sax and lots of singers and silliness. It’s like ‘Love Shack’ by the B52’s except it’s evil.”