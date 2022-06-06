U.S. Police have identified and issued an arrest warrant for rapper Trouble’s suspected killer. The rapper was shot dead on Sunday.

USA’s Rockdale County Sheriff’s department has issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, whom they have identified as a murder suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Trouble.

The Atlanta rapper was shot dead on Sunday in a suspected home invasion while visiting a woman in Conyers, Georgia. Local authorities responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday morning local time. Upon arrival, police discovered the rapper on the ground with a gunshot wound and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In their statement earlier, authorities believed that Jones had shot and killed Trouble after discovering him in his girlfriend’s apartment.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr, which is the victim, was visiting a female friend at the complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” Jedidia Canty, Rockdale County Public Information Officer said in a public briefing.

According to the police, both Trouble and Jones knew the female friend in question. Trouble, however, did not know Jones. At the moment, they are still in pursuit of Jones and have no leads.

Shortly after his passing, Trouble‘s label Def Jam Recording remembered and paid tribute to the rapper on their social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.” they said.

Trouble’s ex-partner Alexis Skyy also expressed her regrets: “RIP @troubleDTE. I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob. You didn’t deserve this. I’m praying for your kids and family.”

