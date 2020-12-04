Trouble has thankfully clarified that he wasn’t actually serious when he said that he’d let his wife have sex with Drake.

Earlier this week, comedian and artist Lil Duval posted a poll on Twitter asking his followers if they would let Drake have sex with their wives in exchange for a guest verse from the superstar. The options were “he can run thru her” and “no can do.” Just a really terrible game to play for a genre often associated with misogyny, no matter how light-hearted it was.

Trouble then jumped into proceedings with his revelation. The social media account Say Cheese TV reposted Duval’s poll on Instagram and Trouble said that he’d of course let Drake sleep with his wife for a feature: “Why not ? They gon fukk em for free anyway if he slide in her DM .. Yall soft azz niggaz dont reply to me eitha. You’ll neva undastand ah street nigga mental #OnLord.”

One issue with this? Our Trouble doesn’t even have a wife! And given Drizzy’s long obsession with Rihanna, he’s probably not looking to sleep with random rapper’s wives anyway.

He also already has a track with Drake. They collaborated back in 2018 on the track ‘Bring It Back’, taken from Trouble’s debut album with Mike Will Made-It, Edgewood.

After being widely mocked for his desperate statement, Trouble has clarified that what he meant. As per Complex, he set the record straight on his Instagram Story.

“Aye, I’ma address a few things real quick,” he began. “Let me address it ’cause y’all obviously got it fucked up. Y’all been living through social media, living through these social sites. Y’all ain’t in the real world ’cause if you was in the real world, any snack, any female, lady, whatever you wanna call it, I ever dealt with, they’ll tell you. Any nigga walking outchea in the street gon’ tell you. You can’t even look at my female brazy. You know you gon’ get fucked up.”

Trouble continued, “I ain’t Superman or none of that shit, but you gotta have nuts of steel to even keep hawking, looking at my snack without it being a problem or a nigga going in yo shit. Fuck you talm ’bout? Nigga, don’t play. I don’t play outchea. When I said that shit, and I don’t even got no wife, so don’t be taking that shit literal.

I’m talking about a little snack you might just be fuckin’ around on or something. You don’t think I’m finna let her bust down on Drizzy for a verse? When I’ma make millions out that verse? And if he slide in her DMs anyway, she gon go? When the whole while I ain’t been getting shit, but a nut? She been getting a nut and a good time? Hell yeah. We better get them M&Ms. She better be with the plan.”

Well that’s kind of a relief. Everyone would love a guest spot from Champagne Papi to boost those sales but don’t get desperate, Trouble.

Check out ‘Bring It Back’ by Trouble and Mike Will Made It featuring Drake: