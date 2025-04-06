Troy Cassar-Daley isn’t happy with Qantas.

The Aussie singer-songwriter is currently on tour, but he ran into a baggage issue over the weekend with damage to his road case.

He let off some steam on social media, saying:

“Hey Qantas, thanks for the damage to our road case and the lovely refusal to repair letter, Be better not sorry:

He went on to give more details:

“Hey Qantas, many thanks for losing our bags after a long travel stint from Hay-Griffith-Sydney-Brisbane. My sound man waited two hours for the bags to show up on another flight, so I didn’t see my work road case for 4 days. I open it up, it’s damaged, and you say if it’s not reported in 3 days, you wipe your hands of it. These are the tools of our trade and your care factor is zero.”

“Thanks so much, Qantas. Troy CD. P.S. Don’t be sorry. Be better!”

Cassar-Daley is currently on the road, playing shows and festival spots, as well as fronting film screenings for his documentary A Journey Between the Fires, which chronicles the recording of his latest album.

Just last week, Cassar-Daley was announced as the headline act for the Desert Harmony Festival. With a career spanning over three decades and a string of ARIA and Golden Guitar Awards, he’ll take the stage as the main act at the Northern Territory’s four-day festival in Tennant Creek from August 1st to 4th.

A proud Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung man, Cassar-Daley reflected returning Red Centre having toured there at the start of his career.

“My early days of touring brought me to this country in 1990 with the late Brian Young. We had many nights at road houses playing shows on the Stuart Highway leading up to Tennant Creek and beyond – the landscape up that way is beautiful and soul stirring,” he said.

This appearance follows his win for Album of the Year at the latest ARIA Awards for Between The Fires, his emotional 12th LP recorded at the home of his late mother, Irene.