The new album from Australian country legend Troy Cassar-Daley debuted at number three on ARIA’s Top Albums chart and flew in at the top spot of the Top Australian Artist Albums chart.

Described by Rolling Stone’s Tyler Jenke as “one of his most personal and accomplished albums to date,” it comes as no surprise that this latest record marks the Aussie icon’s highest hitting solo release on the ARIA Albums charts.

This latest achievement is Cassar-Daley’s sixth album to hit the top 10 on the Albums Chart, and amazingly, his sixth time sitting at number on the ARIA Country Album chart. It’s an absolute incredible feat for Australian country music as a whole.

It’s been five years since Cassar-Daley’s last album release of original material, with Things I Carry Around released back in 2016. While he did release a pair of compilation albums in 2018, Lost & Found and Greatest Hits, followed by 2020’s Christmas for Cowboys album, the country legend clearly kept us hanging for good reason. Now he’s back and better than ever.

Listen to Troy Cassar-Daley’s The World Today now:

Combining a global pandemic in 2020 with the tragic passing of his father in 2019, plus a rocky period of his 25-year marriage to TV presenter Laurel Edwards, Cassar-Daley drew inspiration from one the darkest times in his life to bring joy back into his work and bring us his latest offering.

“The result is arguably one of the most confronting records in his discography, but easily one of the most breathtaking,” said Jenke.

“Equally personal and resounding, Cassar-Daley crafts an almost flawless collection of songs within the space of an hour, touching upon topics which range from the introspective to the quietly exuberant, while providing an overarching feeling of positivity to the darkness.

“The World Today provides an all-encompassing journey into Cassar-Daley’s world, leaving you feeling emotionally-drained, but overwhelmingly hopeful,” he said.

Rolling Stone’s Jack Revell summed it all up when he described the record as “an honest reflection on just what happens when you let your kids grow up to be cowboys.”

But despite the dark connotations, as fittingly reflected in this week’s ARIA charts, Cassar-Daley’s latest LP is clearly hitting fans all in the right feels.

Check out the music video for Troy Cassar-Daley’s ‘Back On Country’: