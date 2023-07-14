Troye Sivan has unveiled his third studio album, Something to Give Each Other.

The album, which will be released in October, is described as “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, lover, and friendship.”

Sivan has also shared lead single “Rush”.

“”Rush” is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dance floor, a two hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” says Sivan. “Party after party, after party after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

Directed by Sivan’s Creative Director Gordon von Steiner, you can watch the accompanying music video for “Rush” below, which captures the headiness of the track.

It’s five years since Sivan shared his second album, Bloom. He announced his musical comeback last month, sharing a teasing clip of “Rush”. The video spliced clips of Sivan from his YouTube days greeting the camera before jumping to a clip of himself laying down as his voice sung, “I feel the rush.”

“It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since i was the kid w the stye in my eye in that first video,” Sivan wrote in an accompanying message. “Btw — I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album.”

Sivan hasn’t been inactive since Bloom, though. He dropped “1999” and “2099” with Charli XCX, collaborated with Allie X on “Love Me Wrong,” and released the EP In a Dream during the pandemic. He worked with Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson on a remix of his song “Easy” and released singles “Angel Baby” in 2019 and “You Know What I Need” with PNAU in 2022.

Sivan also starred in The Idol as Xander, the creative director of Lily-Rose Depp’s character Jocelyn. For the HBO series, Sivan reimagined George Harrison’s beloved 1970 song “My Sweet Lord”.

Troye Sivan’s “Rush” is out now. Something to Give Each Other is out October 13th (pre-save/pre-order here).