Five year ago today, Troye Sivan brought Blue Neighbourhood into the world. And his career was never the same.

With hits like ‘Wild’ featuring Alessia Cara and of course, ‘Youth’, the Blue Neighbourhood album truly marked the trajectory of Troye Sivan’s global success.

While Sivan’s 2018 album, Bloom solidified Sivan’s presence as an unapologetic pop artist, bringing tracks like ‘My My My!’ and ‘The Good Side’ into existence, he’s undoubtedly one of Australia’s leading pop artists of our time.

But today is a time time to reflect on the Blue Neighbourhood album, with Sivan taking to Instagram to remind the world that it turns five years old. In the post’s caption, he posed the question, “Do you think we should celebrate or nahhh?”

Naturally, this question didn’t leave fans wondering whether or not Sivan would be celebrating, but rather, how will he be celebrating the half-decade anniversary?

True to form, Sivan didn’t leave his fans waiting long at all. Almost within one hour of his first Instagram post, he followed it up with three more, with each featuring an artist’s name, those being Mark Ronson, Kasey Musgraves and his own.

While the post is not so much as cryptic as it is vague, it definitely seems like a new music collaboration is on the way – along with a supposedly very fire music video, with Troye Sivan tweeting , “My fave music video ever and Mark and Kacey made the song a million times better.”

Even though Sivan recently made an appearance on Musgraves’, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show it’s fair to say that no one saw this collaboration coming.

There’s no word just yet on when the collaboration between is set to drop, but if each artist’s discography is anything to go by, this is obviously bound to be a match made in pop heaven.