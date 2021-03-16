Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

We asked rising star Tulliah to take us through a day in her life as she made the video for her stunning single ‘Distant Dreams’.

Mornington Peninsula singer-songwriter Tulliah may be only 19-years-old but she already displays a tender maturity in her lyrics that belies her age.

Her powerful and mature debut EP, Fre$h Hugs, came out on March 12th, and it captures her innate gift for crafting brilliant pop songs.

Tulliah was named as one of The Independent’s (U.K.) Ones To Watch in 2021 and the quality of her EP confirms this as a wise inclusion.

The artist recently made a video for one of the EP’s highlights, ‘Distant Dreams’, and we asked her to take us behind-the-scenes for that day. Check out Tulliah’s photo diary from the day below.

Fre$h Hugs is out now and can be found here.

“This day was February 18th. I woke up looking great as usual, had a coffee and got ready to go to the second day of filming the video clip for ‘Distant Dreams’ up in the city. I then went and saw Damien to pick up some clothes to take back to a store. Ate sushi. And then came home and went busking because I needed petrol lol. Went for a swim after because it was hot af. Went out with some friends which I didn’t get a picture of because I was having too much fun and then played some songs when I came home. I always tend to write late at night because it’s so quiet and I have no distractions. Anyway that was my day hahaha. It was a good day too.”

Woke up beautiful

Had my coffee to be more gorg

Sat outside to enjoy it

Got ready to head up to the city

Arrived at the city!!

Went in a plane to Hawaii

Finished filming the music video

Dropped in to Damien’s house to pick up clothes to then drop off at a store Went busking for some petrol Went for a swim!! Came home from the local pub where I always used to sing with friends and then sat down to write

Check out ‘Distant Dreams’ by Tulliah: