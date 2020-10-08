Welcome to another day in the batshit insanity that is currently US politics. In today’s episode, Tupac Shakur made a surprise appearance in the debate between US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris.

We know, it’s a lot to unpack, so please bear with us as we attempt to it break down this shit show of epic proportions.

Basically, it all started off when Kamala Harris was asked in a CNN interview last month who the “best rapper alive” is and replied “Tupac,” before adding, “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”

Cool, wouldn’t think twice about it, right?

Well, you’d think so, but then again you clearly don’t have the epic trolling skillzz of the Trump’s campaign team, who dropped a major zinger in a preview to what you would assume would be an intellectual debate, rather than a cesspit of cheap low blows at their opponents.

“I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who as we know is Sen. Harris’ favourite rapper alive,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters on a conference call previewing the debate between Harris and Pence.

“I don’t know if he shows up. I’m personally more of a Biggie fan if he’s still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr. Shakur,” Miller added, referring to fellow rapper Biggie Smalls, who, like Tupac was murdered many decades ago.

Meanwhile, social media users were rightfully baffled about the comments, with many labelling the quip as “disrespectful” to both Tupac and black Americans.

The republicans invited Tupac to the debate for Kamala Harris. How fucking disrespectful. What are they a bunch of kids playing games? Oh yes, and that's why this country is in the shape that it's in. — Yogi768 (@falkgal2121) October 8, 2020

Tupac says he will be mailing in his vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 🥴 — Make America Great Again 🇺🇸 (@sayitnspinit) October 8, 2020

“This is obviously a cheap jab at Harris, but more than that it feels incredibly disrespectful. Tupac Shakur was an actual human, not some gross punchline,” one Twitter user said.

Another added, “That will show her. This administration knows a thing or 211,000 about who’s alive and who’s dead.”

Tupac Shakur died at age 25 in 1996 days after a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. Some of his fans believe he secretly survived.

Check out ‘All Eyez on Me’ by Tupac: