Tone Deaf and Amrap are continuing in 2023 to ask music directors or presenters at some of the finest community stations around Australia to share their best Australian music finds discovered on amrap.org.au.

If you haven’t got your music on Amrap, what are you waiting for? Community radio uses Amrap to source Australian music for airplay.

Anyone can discover all the great Australian music championed by community radio on the Community Radio Plus App, featuring the diverse range of community radio stations nationwide in one handy spot.

This week, PBS FM’s Brooke Kymberley contributes with a list of Australian music from community radio you should be listening to right now. Kymberley presents Homebrew on the radio station every Monday between 3pm-5pm, playing the best local and independent music from Australia and New Zealand.

“Local and independent music is very close to my heart, so I love using the Amrap search as a way to source fresh music for my show,” Kymberley says. “Here are some selections from Amrap that have been resonating with me for recent and upcoming episodes of Homebrew on PBS.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Kelsey Jean & The Bad Health – “Crescent”

I wanted some Victorian-based female-fronted rock/psych/grunge based in VIC for the show, and I found exactly that in Kealsey Jean & The Bad Health. Quintessential grunge rock.



BATTS – “All That I Need”

From The Nightline LP. This heady single from Melbourne producer and singer-songwriter BATTS is a cinematic soundtrack for insomniac night owls and dreamers.

Mature Themes – “Monochrome”

Soaring guitars and steezy vocals in this track from Mature Themes. I feel that I am being transported into my own cutaway scene in a gritty Trainspotting-esque film.





The Empty Threats – “ATACB”

Acronym for the longer-form title – “Anxious Teens Are Conscious Beings”. From The Empty Threat’s new album, Monster Truck Mondays. 80s vocal stylings, angular post-rock guitars and a dreamy wash of sonics. This music makes you feel something! The energy of their recorded music is outmatched only by their electric live performances.



Sugar Leaves – “Times Up!”

I love a jazzy hip hop moment to include on the show. “Time’s Up!” is the debut collaboration between Meanjin-based neo-psych outfit Sugar Leaves and OG Brisbane rapper Lex. I love the languid, effortlessly cool vocal stylings and subtle saxophone on this track. Channeling springtime buoyancy in the middle of winter, “Times Up!” is a contagiously cheerful tune.



JHM, Fractures – “Fever Dream”

Jazzy R&B/pop/soul artist JHM teams up with producer Fractures for this single, which marks a turning point in JHM’s career. JHM’s idiosyncratic songwriting paired with lush production from Fractures makes for the ideal Homebrew drive time tune. I’m really looking forward to the next round of singles from this artist.









