Tone Deaf and Amrap are continuing in 2024 to ask music directors or presenters at some of the finest community stations around Australia to share their best Australian music finds discovered on amrap.org.au.

If you haven’t got your music on Amrap, what are you waiting for? Community radio uses Amrap to source Australian music for airplay.

Anyone can discover all the great Australian music championed by community radio on the Community Radio Plus App, featuring the diverse range of community radio stations nationwide in one handy spot.

This week, RTRFM Music Director Matt Perrett contributes with a list of Australian music from community radio you should be listening to right now.

The Bures Band – “The Pilot”

Boorloo/Perth-based quintet The Bures Band left their mark on the international music scene with the release of their 2023 album Birds Nest – a sepia-toned showcase of contemporary American folk rock and blues. Driven by Stephen Bailey (who’s been recognised for his work as a solo artist and his role in the cult psychedelic rock outfit Mt. Mountain), they’ve released “The Pilot”. This new single features intricate melodies, anthemic group choruses, and timeless vibes.

loveshovel – “Dirty Word”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

There’s a lot to love about Walyalup/Fremantle punks loveshovel. Combining motorik punk rhythms with hazy psych-rock inspired riffs, red-line distortion, and the razor-sharp wit of vocalist Alex Bogle, loveshovel’s acerbic debut album The Only God Thing I’m Bad At hits at full tilt with force, peaking on “Dirty Word”, a remarkably raunchy post-punk cut from the record.

MissGenius – I Know

Brome-based Maduwongga and Noongar MC MissGenius has been sharing music since 2018, establishing herself as one the most magnetic and honest voices in the West Australian hip hop scene. On her new single “I Know Miss Genius”, she explores the struggles of living with mental health conditions over a buttery Memphis hip hop-inspired beat.

Brushtail – “Let’s Go See Our Friends” (feat. asian milhouse)

Boorloo/Perth-based producer (and head honcho of Rockton Records) Brushtail teams up with producer and keyboard virtuoso asian milhouse (AKA Joshua Chan) on this track from their latest EP, Mulch. “Let’s Go See Our Friends” is a slice of jazzy, lo-fi leaning electronica that incorporates swinging break beat percussion and a brain-busting keys solo from Chan.

Glimmer – “Lightning Storm”

West Australian indie-folk quintet Glimmer pivot on “Lightning Storm”, their latest single. Twinkly guitar lo-fi lines are bathed in reverb and gently squashed with distortion on this slick track that harks back to introspective alt-rock ballads of the late 90s and early 2000s.

Jameson Feakes – “Little Wonder”

Little Wonder is a highlight from Jameson Feakes stunning folk album Albany’s Famous Gardeners – a collection of 19th century historical folk vignettes inspired by the material found in the State Library of WA while searching for an Australian musical identity within themself. Little Wonder and the album are born out of a disillusionment with archetypical Australiana married to a deep love for the fable and mythology of traditional English folk music, and they want to recreate that sense of wonder through an Australian lens.