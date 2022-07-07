As the Australian music scene begins to enter a cautious state of normalcy following a few difficult years, the country’s musicians are still facing enormous limitations in working opportunities to support and sustain their careers.

The Australian Music Radio Airplay Project – better known as Amrap – offers an excellent pathway to airplay to the many community stations who have long championed Australian music in all its myriad forms. Providing exposure often before anyone else, community radio is a strong and unique network immune to passing trends.

In this Tone Deaf series, a different music director or presenter at some of the finest community stations from around the country get their opportunity to share the best community music discoveries from Amrap.

This week it’s the turn of FBi Radio Music Director Reg Harris, and you can check out their picks below.

Nerve Damage – ‘Cappo Blitz’

Drip Fed. Misled., Nerve Damage’s latest EP, is one of a seemingly endless stream of insanely good releases coming out via Last Ride Records. This track is a bit of an outlier for the band and on the EP itself. Sandwiched between two punishing, guttural, d-beat tinged hardcore tracks, ‘Cappo Blitz’ takes the form of a cavernous and chugging industrial soundscape and features two additional Sydney legends – 3NDLES5 and Buzz Kull.

Anieszka – ‘Human’

I’ve loved every one of Anieszka’s releases since first hearing her but ‘Human’ sticks out as my absolute favourite so far. Between the hushed vocal harmonies, the hypnotic propulsion of the hand-drums throughout the track, and the confessional lyrics – it might be a while before I’m sick of hearing this one!

Young6ix – ‘On My Back’

It’s a couple of months since this one came out and a certified anthem at this point. It’s a big release from the 19-year-old rapper that comes in the form of a hard-hitting, soul-bearing drill cut. It’s apparently the first single off a TBC project which I can’t wait to get my ears around.

e4444e – ‘The Whistler’

Hearing about new e4444e is always very welcome news – I think he’s one of the most unique songwriters around. So many of his songs are deceivingly bare boned but contain an intangible magic to them; cocooned in uncanny storytelling soundscapes and field recordings or adorned with surprising arrangements. Previous albums Autumnal Eve and Coldstream Road were both amazing and this track as the first taste off his forthcoming album, I Spend All Day Drawing A Circle, alludes to a continuation of this trend.

PRICIE – ‘M.O.M (Money On Me)’

I love the slightly more laidback change of pace on this new one from PRICIE. Super buoyant bass, flanged out drum rolls and PRICIE’s effortless ability to switch between fast lyrical delivery and smooth vocal melodies all add up to make this an airy and addictive track. A very welcome, warm vibe for the indefinitely damp Sydney winter of 2022.

Scan and SUS1ER – ‘Spend Something’

One for the Drainers. This hot, cross-continental collaboration is full of endearing lines from Scan like “I’m the guy that everybody loves, Like Raymond is” and “Kinda hate when I walk in the store, My shit start playing, I don’t wanna hear my own music man, I made it”. Luckily – unless you’re Scan or SUS1ER – you didn’t make this song, so hopefully you enjoy it as much as I do.

Party Dozen – ‘Macca The Mutt’ (featuring Nick Cave)

Is it too obvious to pick a Party Dozen track? We all know they’re f*cking amazing at this point, right? I can’t wait for the release of their new album The Real Work. On top of being one of the best live bands you’ll ever see, they write such exciting and original sounding music. This track also features some young hotshot on guest vocals… I guess sometimes you’ve got to take a chance on a kid to give them their big break!